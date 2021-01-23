Head to Head Review: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Edap Tms alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edap Tms and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -4.03% -11.54% -5.78% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $50.23 million 4.64 $1.69 million $0.06 133.83 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 15.97 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.23

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edap Tms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.