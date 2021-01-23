Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

