Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,375 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $10,876,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,380,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

