Heartland BancCorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

