Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.