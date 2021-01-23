HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $107.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 705,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,762. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.