Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.70.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.