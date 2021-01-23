Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Henry Schein by 20.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.