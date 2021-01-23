Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.