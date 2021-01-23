Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

