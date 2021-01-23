HeroNode Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. HeroNode has a total market cap of $143,437.70 and $19.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

