Highland Capital Management LLC Has $20.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.