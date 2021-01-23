Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

