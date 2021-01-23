Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

HSX stock opened at GBX 970.80 ($12.68) on Thursday. Hiscox Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,370 ($17.90). The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 998.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 901.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

