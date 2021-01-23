Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $56.75 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Hive has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048555 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,438,153 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

