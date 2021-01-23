HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) stock opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.35 and a 1-year high of C$23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.22 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.26.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

