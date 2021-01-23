HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities boosted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLTRF opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.