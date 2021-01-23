Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

KSS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

