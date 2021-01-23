Hoey Investments Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

