Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $402,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

PLTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

