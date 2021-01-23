Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

