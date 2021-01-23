Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

