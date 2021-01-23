Hoey Investments Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $305.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

