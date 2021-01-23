Hoey Investments Inc. Takes $954,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,604 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. BHP Group makes up about 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

