Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

