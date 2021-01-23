Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. 928,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 629,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

