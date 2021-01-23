Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.