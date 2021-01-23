Hong K. Choi Sells 159,072 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KOPN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

