Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 52,528.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $475,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

