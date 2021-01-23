Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.60 Million

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report sales of $238.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $267.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

