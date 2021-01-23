HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.27 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

