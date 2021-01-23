HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 6.2%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 717,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,180,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of C$284.29 million and a P/E ratio of -540.00.

In other news, Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,310.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

