HTMLCOIN Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $10,680.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,858.37 or 0.99861969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00327439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.00634346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00158290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003772 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.