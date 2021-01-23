HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.45.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $393.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $19,893,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

