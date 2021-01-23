Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

