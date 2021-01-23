Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.30 ($32.12).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €27.75 ($32.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.76. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €45.67 ($53.73).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

