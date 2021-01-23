Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $141,037.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

