Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 31,658,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,738,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

