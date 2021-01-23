HyperExchange (HX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $937.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $515,651.19 and approximately $937.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

