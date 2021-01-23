Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Financial Contrast

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 7.97 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -19.42

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hypertension Diagnostics and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25

Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

