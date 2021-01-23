I/O Coin Tops One Day Volume of $594.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $955,634.69 and $594.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00328739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003977 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.99 or 0.01496391 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,648,678 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

