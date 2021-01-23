Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.