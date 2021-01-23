ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,190.15 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 23% higher against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $950,190.15 and approximately $17,796.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.