Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of INVE opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

