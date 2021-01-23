IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.25. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.