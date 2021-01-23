IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $768,386.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00640051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.38 or 0.04366304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017719 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

