IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 919.50 ($12.01) and last traded at GBX 890.60 ($11.64), with a volume of 264638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Get IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 806.80.

In other IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

About IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.