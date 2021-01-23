iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

IHRT opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

