iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 403,148 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

