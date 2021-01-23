Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

